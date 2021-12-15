Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

Dine Brands Global has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dine Brands Global to earn $7.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $75.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 2.06. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $100.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIN shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 61.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,105,000 after acquiring an additional 55,815 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 14.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

