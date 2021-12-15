Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 77.9% from the November 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of DSCSY stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.17. 10,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,826. Disco has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $81.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.49.

Get Disco alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DSCSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.