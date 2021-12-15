Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.00

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 46328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DISCA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,985,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in Discovery by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 176,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 110,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,936,000. 33.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

