Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.00

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 46328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DISCA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.30.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32.
In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,985,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in Discovery by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 176,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 110,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,936,000. 33.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCA)
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.