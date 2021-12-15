DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $34.64

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.64 and last traded at $34.64, with a volume of 1169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.69.

BOOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $652.57 million, a P/E ratio of 407.67, a PEG ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.50.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 170.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 1.8% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 0.3% in the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 216,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 195.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period.

DMC Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

