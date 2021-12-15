DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $34.64

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.64 and last traded at $34.64, with a volume of 1169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.69.
BOOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Sidoti raised shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.
The stock has a market cap of $652.57 million, a P/E ratio of 407.67, a PEG ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.50.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 170.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 1.8% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 0.3% in the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 216,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 195.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period.
DMC Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOOM)
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.