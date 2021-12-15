DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives $251.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $251.33.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414 in the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 8.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in DocuSign by 1.1% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 15.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 1.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 4.2% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $144.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.16. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $131.51 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.07, a PEG ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

