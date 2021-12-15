Donut (DONUT) Price Hits $0.0059 on Exchanges

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 15th. Donut has a total market cap of $708,371.04 and approximately $3,367.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut coin can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Donut has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00055979 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.31 or 0.08208445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00077937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,155.29 or 1.00113445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00053806 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

