DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will report $1.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. DoorDash posted sales of $970.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year sales of $4.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion.

DASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.05.

In related news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total value of $2,028,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $6,411,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,638,536 shares of company stock worth $2,157,423,189 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DASH traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.66. 74,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.20. DoorDash has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $257.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.61.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

