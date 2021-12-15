DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.82 Million

Brokerages predict that DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) will announce $91.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.34 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full year sales of $368.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $367.22 million to $370.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $395.73 million, with estimates ranging from $391.95 million to $399.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DoubleDown Interactive.

DDI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoubleDown Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. B. Riley initiated coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

DDI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.01. 46,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,403. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. DoubleDown Interactive has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $18.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Precept Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

