DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Steven Joseph Murray Sells 30,707 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.67. 18,998,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,086,784. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist reduced their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

