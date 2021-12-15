Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.68

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$36.68 and last traded at C$36.07, with a volume of 7362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$36.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRM. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$32.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -636.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$32.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.64.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$46.07 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.6199999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is presently -714.29%.

About Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

