DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Up 1,027.6% Over Last 7 Days

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00033672 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00019275 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004919 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001928 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

