Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $10.04 million and approximately $96,657.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00053502 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.52 or 0.07953585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00076712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,675.97 or 1.00090393 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00052168 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.