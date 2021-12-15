DuckDaoDime Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $573,451.00 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for $18.73 or 0.00038351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $19.44 million and $573,451.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 22.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00055049 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,985.66 or 0.08162024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00077421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,802.69 or 0.99940406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00053443 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002586 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.