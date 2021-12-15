Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of DNLMY stock opened at $18.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.76.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.

