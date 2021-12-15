Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) PT Set at C$77.00 by Raymond James

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) has been assigned a C$77.00 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 74.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DND. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dye & Durham currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$63.40.

TSE:DND opened at C$44.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$41.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.61. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of C$35.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion and a PE ratio of -226.67.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

