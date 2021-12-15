Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $555,000 Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 13.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 2,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 72,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,297,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,743,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,542.92 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,033.40 and a 52 week high of $1,626.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,492.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,469.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total transaction of $12,372,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

