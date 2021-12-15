Eads & Heald Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 2,013 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 111.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU stock opened at $107.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.06 and its 200 day moving average is $105.48. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $74.58 and a one year high of $115.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.18.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.