Eads & Heald Wealth Management Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:COP opened at $70.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.86. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $93.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

