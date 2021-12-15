EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Hits New 52-Week High at $216.21

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $216.21 and last traded at $215.62, with a volume of 2194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.04.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.05, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.78.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $76,058,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 237,405.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 266,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 265,894 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $37,991,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,778,000 after purchasing an additional 161,872 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,992,000 after purchasing an additional 104,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

