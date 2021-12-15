Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,981,097,000 after purchasing an additional 266,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,571,000 after purchasing an additional 188,279 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,580,000 after purchasing an additional 136,366 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 283.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,350 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ETN traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $113.79 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.18.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

