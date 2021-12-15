Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 67.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 82.1% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $277,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

ETN stock opened at $164.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $113.79 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

