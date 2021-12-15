Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 216,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.18.

NYSE:ETN traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.00 and a 200-day moving average of $159.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $113.79 and a 52-week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

