Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stake Increased by First American Bank

First American Bank grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,981,097,000 after acquiring an additional 266,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,571,000 after acquiring an additional 188,279 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,580,000 after acquiring an additional 136,366 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 283.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ETN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.18.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,836. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $113.79 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

