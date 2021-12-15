eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,096 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in eBay by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,263 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

EBAY opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $25,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,167 shares of company stock worth $6,218,047. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

