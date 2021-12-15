Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Trading Down 0.6%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) shares traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 45,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35.

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF)

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum, natural gas, shale gas, and coal bed methane licenses. It operates in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana basin projects. The company was founded by Gil Holzman, Colin Brent Kinley, and Alan Friedman on June 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

