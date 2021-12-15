Edge Capital Group LLC Invests $201,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after acquiring an additional 179,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.88.

Chubb stock opened at $192.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $197.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.96.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

