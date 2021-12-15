Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) shares rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.46 and last traded at $20.46. Approximately 1,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 157,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.55.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 2,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $38,007.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $208,765.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,405 shares of company stock worth $2,107,383.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

