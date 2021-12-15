Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) shares rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.46 and last traded at $20.46. Approximately 1,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 157,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.55.
In related news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 2,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $38,007.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $208,765.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,405 shares of company stock worth $2,107,383.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.
About Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.
