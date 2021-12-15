Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 990 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EW opened at $116.90 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.95.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $1,220,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,881 shares of company stock worth $15,812,388 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.15.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

