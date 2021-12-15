Efinity Token Market Cap Hits $170.91 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (CURRENCY:EFI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. During the last week, Efinity Token has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $170.91 million and approximately $12.86 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002123 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Efinity Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00037863 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.32 or 0.00199007 BTC.

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token (CRYPTO:EFI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Efinity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efinity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.