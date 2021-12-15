EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) Short Interest Update

EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a growth of 187.9% from the November 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,170,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EHVVF stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,747,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,840. EHAVE has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

Get EHAVE alerts:

EHAVE Company Profile

ehave, Inc engages in the research and commercialization of behavioral neurological applications and solutions. It focuses on the following activities: MegaTeam and Ninja Reflex, clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for the patient; adaptation of third-party clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for enhanced patient engagement and data modeling; and Ehave Connect, advanced mental health informatics and digital application delivery platform.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for EHAVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHAVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.