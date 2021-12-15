Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded up $19.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.64. 270,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,361,245. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $158.05 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $256.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.94.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

