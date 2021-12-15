Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Short Interest Update

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the November 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Elis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Elis alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ELSSF opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. Elis has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94.

Elis SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of textile, hygiene, and facility service solutions. Its services include flat linen, washroom, beverages, workwear, floor protection, and industrial wiping. The firm serves industries including catering, accommodation, healthcare and social welfare, trade and retail, services, and publics authorities and administration.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Elis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.