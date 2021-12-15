Elon Musk Sells 169,111 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk sold 169,111 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.27, for a total value of $167,803,771.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Elon Musk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Elon Musk sold 390,639 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,044.54, for a total value of $408,038,061.06.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Elon Musk sold 299,499 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,097.65, for a total value of $328,745,077.35.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total value of $148,102,599.84.

On Monday, November 15th, Elon Musk sold 148,195 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.85, for a total value of $150,543,890.75.

On Friday, November 12th, Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Elon Musk sold 242,006 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.09, for a total value of $258,484,188.54.

On Monday, November 8th, Elon Musk sold 676,812 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.89, for a total value of $802,624,582.68.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $958.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,020.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $805.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tesla from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $801.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,499 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,719,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

