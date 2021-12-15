Emerald Advisers LLC Raises Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. BRP Group makes up about 1.3% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $36,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BRP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BRP Group by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in BRP Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BRP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in BRP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRP traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.13. 3,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,020. BRP Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 171.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.94.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay A. Cohen acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,227. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $5,452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

