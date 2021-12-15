Emerald Advisers LLC Raises Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. BRP Group makes up about 1.3% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $36,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BRP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BRP Group by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in BRP Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BRP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in BRP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BRP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $5,452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay A. Cohen bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,227. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

