Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Boosts Stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 33.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 742,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,456 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 198,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 359,957 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104,071.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,958,000 after purchasing an additional 37,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORIC shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

ORIC stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,134. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $460.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.11. Research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

