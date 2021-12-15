Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $11.92 Million Stock Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its holdings in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 99,348 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.43% of LendingClub worth $11,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in LendingClub by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,072,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,842 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,589,000 after buying an additional 1,926,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,556,000 after buying an additional 1,104,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 642.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after buying an additional 966,520 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,882,000 after buying an additional 709,886 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LC. Compass Point raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

NYSE:LC traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.31. 18,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,261. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.61. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.91 and a beta of 2.12. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $169,408.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,058 shares of company stock valued at $392,412. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

