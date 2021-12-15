Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Makes New Investment in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 102,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter worth $64,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $45.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,751. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.74. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.13 and a 52-week high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

