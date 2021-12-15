Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. (Edenor) is the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina in terms of number of customers and electricity sold (both in GWh and Pesos). Through a concession, Edenor distributes electricity exclusively to the northwestern zone of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the city of Buenos Aires, which has a population of approximately 7 million people and an area of 4,637 sq. km. “

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EDN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 14,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $227.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61.

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (EDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.