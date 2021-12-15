Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Engagesmart from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Engagesmart has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Shares of ESMT opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88. Engagesmart has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $38.83.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. Analysts forecast that Engagesmart will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

