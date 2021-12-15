Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.59. 22,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,898,633. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

