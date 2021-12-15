EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) VP Sells $110,358.44 in Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total transaction of $110,358.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EPAM opened at $663.13 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.28 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $643.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $593.52. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 91.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

