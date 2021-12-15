Equinor ASA to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equinor ASA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.97.

EQNR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.94.

EQNR stock opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average of $23.33. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Equinor ASA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.18%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

