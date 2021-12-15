Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $69.64

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$69.64 and last traded at C$70.57, with a volume of 7947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$72.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Equitable Group to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$110.81.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$91.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$125.74. The stock has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.03 by C$2.11. The business had revenue of C$162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.88 million. Analysts predict that Equitable Group Inc. will post 8.8934696 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.20, for a total value of C$32,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,807,508.80. Insiders sold 12,900 shares of company stock worth $1,024,580 in the last ninety days.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

