Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Udemy Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Udemy in a research report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.34). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Udemy’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

UDMY stock opened at $19.60 on Monday. Udemy has a 12 month low of $18.79 and a 12 month high of $32.62.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Udemy

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

