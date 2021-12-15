Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT Raised to $93.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.72.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $87.06 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $56.08 and a 1-year high of $88.36. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.04.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,803 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 399.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 10.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $873,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Equity Residential by 33.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 248,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,125,000 after acquiring an additional 61,782 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.