ESBC Market Capitalization Achieves $618,049.46 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. During the last week, ESBC has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $618,049.46 and approximately $56,400.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

