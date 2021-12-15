ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG) Trading 1.6% Higher

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG) traded up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.95 and last traded at $26.95. 3,566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 9,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.21.

