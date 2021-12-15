Ethereum Push Notification Service Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.62 Million (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 15th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market capitalization of $19.62 million and $915,860.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00003153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,320,065 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

